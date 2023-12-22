News & Insights

Tesla to recall over 120,000 vehicles in US - NHTSA

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

December 22, 2023 — 05:46 am EST

Written by Jose Joseph and Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O is recalling 120,423 vehicles in the U.S. over the risk of cabin doors being unlocked during a crash, the country's road safety regulator said on Friday, days after announcing another recall by the electric-vehicle maker.

The Elon Musk-led automaker has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.

The recall affects 2021-2023 Model S and Model X vehicles as the units fail to comply with certain federal safety standards for side-impact protection.

Tesla recalled over 2 million vehicles in the U.S. last week, its largest ever recall, covering nearly all of its vehicles on the country's roads. It had said the recall was done to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, after a federal regulator cited safety concerns.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

