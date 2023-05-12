News & Insights

Tesla to recall over 1.1 mln foreign and China-made cars - Chinese regulator

Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

May 12, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc will recall a total of 1,104,622 vehicles, both imported and China-made ones, China's market regulator said on Friday.

The models to be recalled include imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 as well as China-produced Model 3 and Model Y, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

The recall effective May 29 was filed by the U.S. electric vehicle giant in accordance with China's management rules for deficient vehicle recall, the statement said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

