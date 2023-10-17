News & Insights

Tesla to recall nearly 55,000 Model X vehicles, auto regulator says

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

October 17, 2023 — 04:25 am EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. auto regulator on Tuesday said Tesla TSLA.Owill recall 54,676 Model X vehicles manufactured between 2021-2023, as the vehicle controller is likely to fail to detect low brake fluid and not display a warning light.

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge, to fix the issue, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) said.

The electric vehicle maker is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths that may be related to this condition as of Oct. 10, the regulator added.

Tesla did not immediately reply to Reuters' request for comment.

In August, NHTSA opened an investigation into 280,000 new Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over reports of loss of steering control and power steering.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Varun H K)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

