Tesla to recall nearly 200,000 vehicles in US - NHTSA

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O is recalling nearly 200,000 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in the U.S. due to a software malfunction that could obstruct drivers' visibility while reversing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

The development comes less than two months after the company recalled nearly all its vehicles in the United States to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

The rearview malfunction, caused by software instability, might decrease the driver's visibility and increase the risk of a crash, the regulator said.

The recall affects the S, Y and X models from 2023, Tesla said.

The auto maker has released a free, over-the-air (OTA) software update to address the issue, according to the NHTSA. As of January 22, Tesla had identified 81 warranty claims that may be related to the rearview condition, the regulator added.

NHTSA opened its August 2021 probe into Autopilot after identifying more than a dozen crashes in which Tesla vehicles had hit stationary emergency vehicles.

