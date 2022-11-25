Tesla To Recall 80000 Cars In China To Fix Software, Seat-belt Issues

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is recalling over 80,000 cars in China over software and seatbelt issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday.

The luxury electric car maker is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between September 25, 2013 and November 21, 2020, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said.

The recall of these models is to fix a software issue that affects the battery management system of the cars. Tesla will upgrade the software on these vehicles free of charge.

Tesla also recalled 2,736 imported Model 3 cars manufactured between January and November 2019, and 10,127 China-made ones of the same model produced between October 14, 2019 and September 26, 2022. This was due to potentially faulty seat belt installation which Tesla will check and reinstall, it said.

In April, Tesla had recalled about 127,785 units of Model 3 cars in China, citing potential faults in semiconductor components that might lead to collisions.

