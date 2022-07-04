Tesla To Recall 59,000 Vehicles On Software Glitch

(RTTNews) - Around 59,000 Tesla (TSLA) vehicles are being recalled globally due to a potential software glitch, as per media reports. The affected units belong to Tesla Y and 3 models. The road traffic agency in Germany has asked Tesla Inc. to recall the affected vehicles, as per an announcement dated June 29. The software glitch is resulting in a breakdown of the Emergency Call function which comes in-built in these vehicles.

Emergency Call or eCall is an emergency call system that automatically contacts emergency responders and communicates standard information to a Public Safety Answering Point in the event of a serious accident or emergency. This services gets activated automatically if airbags deploy or a severe collision is detected. However, Emergency Call services are not available in all regions.

By entering the complete 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number on the company service website, Tesla customers can get the latest information on any open safety recalls that apply to their vehicle.

