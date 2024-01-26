News & Insights

Tesla to recall 199,575 vehicles in US - NHTSA

January 26, 2024

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O is recalling about 199,575 Model S, X, and Y vehicles in the U.S. due to a rearview image that does not display while in reverse, decreasing the driver's visibility and increasing the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday.

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge to address the issue, according to the NHTSA.

