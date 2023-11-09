News & Insights

Tesla to recall 159 Model S, X vehicles - NHTSA

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 09, 2023 — 04:01 am EST

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tesla will recall 159 Model S and Model X cars due to the possibility of the driver air bag deploying incorrectly, which increases the risk of an injury during a crash, according to a notice by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Reuters
