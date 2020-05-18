Tesla To Raise Self-Driving Option Price By $1,000

(RTTNews) - Tesla will increase the price of the full self-driving option on its electric vehicles worldwide by $1,000 starting July 1, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Monday. At the moment, the feature reportedly costs $7,000.

The full self-driving option price will continue to rise as the software gets closer to full self-driving capability with regulatory approval, Musk added in a subsequent tweet.

Musk also tweeted that, at that point, "the value of FSD is probably somewhere in excess of $100,000."

Despite its name, the full self-driving' feature doesn't currently support actual self-driving. Instead, the feature works with Tesla's Autopilot suite to provide enhanced driver assistance, including automatic lane changes, parallel as well as perpendicular parking assist.

