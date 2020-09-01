Tesla to raise $5 billion through share offering

US Markets
Tesla Inc said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to $5 billion through a share sale program to be conducted by Wall Street's main brokerages.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to $5 billion through a share sale program to be conducted by Wall Street's main brokerages.

The sales agents include major banks such as Goldman Sachs & Co GS.N, Bank of America Securities Inc BAC.N, Citigroup Global Markets Inc C.N and Morgan Stanley & Co MS.N, the electric carmaker said in a filing. (https://bit.ly/3gNy91t)

Tesla shares, which rose about 8% in early premarket trading, were up about 3% after the news.

The move comes a day after a 5-for-1 stock split took effect, Tesla's first since its initial public offering about a decade ago.

The company's high-flying stock has soared over 70% since its split was announced on Aug. 11, and was trading at over $2,000 on Friday on a split-adjusted basis. The stock was one of the costliest on Wall Street.

