Tesla to pick location for new factory this year -Musk

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

May 23, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram and Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

May 23 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.OChief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the automaker would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year.

When the Wall Street Journal's Thorold Barker asked Musk if India was interesting, he said, "Absolutely".

Tesla is "serious" about its plans to establish a manufacturing base in India, the country's deputy minister for technology told Reuters in an interview last week.

Tesla announced earlier this year that it would open a gigafactory in Mexico as the world's most valuable automaker pushes to expand its global output.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
