July 12 (Reuters) - Electric-car maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O is laying off 229 employees at its office in San Mateo, California, and is permanently shutting the office, a filing showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

