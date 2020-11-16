Markets
Tesla To Join S&P 500 Next Month; Stock Surges In After-hours Trading

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on December 21, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said that, due to the large size of the addition, it is seeking feedback through a consultation to the investment community to determine if Tesla should be added all at once on the rebalance effective date or in two separate tranches ending on the rebalance effective date.

Tesla will replace a S&P 500 company to be named later, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

TSLA closed Monday regular trading at $408.09, down $0.41 or 0.10 percent. But in the after-hours trading, the stock gained $53.83 or 13.19 percent.

