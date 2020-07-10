US Markets
TSLA

Tesla to hold annual shareholder meet and 'Battery Day' on Sept. 22

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

Tesla Inc will hold its annual shareholder meeting in person on Sept. 22 at its Fremont factory in California, the electric carmaker said on Friday.

July 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O will hold its annual shareholder meeting in person on Sept. 22 at its Fremont factory in California, the electric carmaker said on Friday.

The company's "Battery Day", where it is expected to reveal significant advances in battery technology will also be held on the same day, Tesla said. (https://bit.ly/3gKcXd5)

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said last month the shareholder meet would tentatively be held on Sept. 15.

The meeting was originally scheduled for July 7, which was pushed to a later date following stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. (https://bit.ly/2CpNG92)

Tesla has been facing pressure from shareholder advisory firms, Glass Lewis and ISS, against the re-election of Chairwoman Robyn Denholm over concerns of corporate governance and her leadership.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular