Tesla to fix software in 8,700 vehicles in China product recall, regulator says

Credit: REUTERS/PABLO SANHUEZA

February 23, 2024 — 03:20 am EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla Inc TSLA.O would fix software in 8,700 vehicles to reduce the chance of accidents.

The action involving 1,071 imported Model S and Model X and 7,629 China-produced Model 3 is described as a product recall under Chinese regulations, the regulator said. It was not immediately clear if drivers might need, or would be eligible, to return vehicles to Tesla for refunds.

Some vehicles falling under the recall have unstable rear camera integrated circuit communications owing to software issues. The driver's field of vision would therefore be affected when reversing, increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing safety hazards, according to the regulator.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

