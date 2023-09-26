Tesla to face EU anti-subsidy probe over China exports- FT

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O and European carmakers that export from China to the EU will be part of the bloc's probe into whether the country's electric vehicles industry is receiving unfair subsidies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing Brussels' most senior trade official.

