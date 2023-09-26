News & Insights

Tesla to face EU anti-subsidy probe over China exports- FT

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

September 26, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O and European carmakers that export from China to the EU will be part of the bloc's probe into whether the country's electric vehicles industry is receiving unfair subsidies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing Brussels' most senior trade official.

