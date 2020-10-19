Tesla to export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Monday it would export China-made Model 3 sedans to more than 10 European countries this month.

The countries include Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Louise Heavens)

