Tesla to drop radar sensor from Autopilot for Model 3, Model Y

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BERKELEY, Calif., May 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Tuesday it will eliminate a radar sensor from its semi-automated driving system for Model 3 and Model Y in the North American market starting deliveries in May.

"...these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features," Tesla said in a statement.

