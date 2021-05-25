Tesla to drop radar sensor from Autopilot for Model 3, Model Y

BERKELEY, Calif., May 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Tuesday it will eliminate a radar sensor from its semi-automated driving system for Model 3 and Model Y in the North American market starting deliveries in May.

"...these will be the first Tesla vehicles to rely on camera vision and neural net processing to deliver Autopilot, Full-Self Driving and certain active safety features," Tesla said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin Editing by Chris Reese)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.