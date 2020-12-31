US Markets
TSLA

Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month

Contributors
Yilei Sun Reuters
Brenda Goh: Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

Tesla Inc said on Friday it has started selling China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicles and will deliver them to customers this month, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker expands sales in the world's biggest car market.

BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Friday it has started selling China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicles and will deliver them to customers this month, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker expands sales in the world's biggest car market.

The starting price of Model Y in China is now 339,900 yuan ($52,091.95), according to its China website. Tesla is expanding car manufacturing capacity in Shanghai, where it is also building Model 3 sedans.

($1 = 6.5250 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh: Editing by Neil Fullick)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: A Recap of 2020 Trade and What to Watch Heading Into 2021

    KKM Financial CEO Jeff Kilburg joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to recap 2020 trade and what to watch heading into 2021.

    Dec 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular