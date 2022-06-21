World Markets
Tesla to cut salaried workforce by 10% over next 3 months, says Musk

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Electric carmaker Tesla will reduce its salaried workforce by roughly 10% over the next three months, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

The cuts would amount to about a 3.5% reduction in total headcount at the company, Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.

