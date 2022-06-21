Tesla to cut salaried workforce by 10% over next 3 months, says Musk
DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla TSLA.O will reduce its salaried workforce by roughly 10% over the next three months, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.
The cuts would amount to about a 3.5% reduction in total headcount at the company, Musk said at the Qatar Economic Forum organised by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Andrew Mills, Hyun Joo Jin and Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )
