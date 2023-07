BEIJING, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O is set to cut prices on multiple variants of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Hong Kong from Aug. 4, Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Monday.

The discounts would range from 6% to 11.9%, according to the report.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.