Tesla to cut prices for some models in North America, China

BEIJING, May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O said on Wednesday it will cut prices in North America, as the firm ramps up car production in its Fremont, California, factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

Tesla China said in a Weibo post that it will also cut prices for imported electric Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles in China, while keep prices of locally-made Model 3 sedans unchanged.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.