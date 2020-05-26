US Markets
Tesla to cut prices for some models in North America, China

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it will cut prices in North America, as the firm ramps up car production in its Fremont, California, factory after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns.

Tesla China said in a Weibo post that it will also cut prices for imported electric Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles in China, while keep prices of locally-made Model 3 sedans unchanged.

