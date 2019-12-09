Tesla To Charge $10 Per Month For Premium Data Usage

(RTTNews) - Tesla will charge $10 a month for 'premium' in-car data usage, starting January 1, 2020.

The luxury electric car maker is offering 'Premium Connectivity' at a monthly subscription of $9.99 plus tax, noting that the subscription can be purchased at any time from a user's Tesla account.

From January 1, 2020, Tesla's data access will be divided into two tiers. Standard Connectivity will be included on all Tesla cars at no additional cost, while Premium Connectivity will be charged.

However, customers who ordered their Tesla car on or before June 30, 2018 will automatically have access to existing Premium Connectivity features at no cost for the lifetime of the car and do not need to subscribe.

The new data tiers mainly impact customers who bought their car on or after July 1, 2018. These customers who have an expected Premium Connectivity trial that ends on or before the end of 2019 will be able to maintain their Premium package until they return to the Standard package on January 1, 2020.

Standard Connectivity provides access to most connectivity features over Wi-Fi only. Users will continue to receive the same core maps & navigation functionality as cars with Premium Connectivity, including traffic-based routing, Trip Planner and Supercharger stall availability.

Standard Connectivity also offers Bluetooth pairing, FM radio, Sirius XM capability in North America, playback from a USB drive, and music as well as media streaming over Wi-Fi.

The Premium Connectivity plan provides users the ability to access all connectivity features over cellular in addition to Wi-Fi. Features over Wi-Fi such as video streaming, Caraoke and the Internet browser may also be accessed over mobile hotspots. In addition, the Premium package includes satellite-view maps and live traffic visualization.

Tesla noted that all deliveries of the Model 3 Standard Range and Standard Range Plus before the end of this year will get a thirty-day complimentary Premium Connectivity trial.

All Tesla orders of Model S, Model X and Model 3 vehicles with premium interior will receive a Premium Connectivity trial for one year after delivery of the vehicle.

