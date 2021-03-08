US Markets
Tesla to build large battery for Texas grid - Bloomberg News

Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk will construct a large battery that will connect to the Texas grid, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

This comes days after a mid-February storm temporarily knocked out around half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices up to 10 times the normal rate.

