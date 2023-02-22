Tesla to base engineering headquarters in California

Adds announcement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O will make its global engineering headquarters in California, Chief Executive Elon Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday.

Billionaire Musk himself moved from Los Angeles, California, to the Lone Star State, which does not have state income tax.

Musk previously criticized California for "overregulation, overlitigation, overtaxation."

Musk had a rocky relationship at times with California, in 2020 threatening to move Tesla headquarters and future programs to Texas during a row over the closure of Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California, due to COVID-19, for instance.

Tesla was close to setting up a large office in the middle of Silicon Valley, Nikkei reported earlier this month.

Back in 2021, Tesla also expanded its presence in Palo Alto despite a looming headquarters move, by leasing office space from HP Inc HPQ.N near the electric carmaker's previous headquarters in Palo Alto, California, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters at that time.

