Tesla -- The World's Top High-Growth AI Stock

I believe Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the top high-growth artificial intelligence company in the world.

Tesla crowdsources data from both vehicles and drivers using internal and external sensors and cameras. Tesla has even recently started to leverage the interior camera above the rearview mirror in the Model 3 and Model Y to ensure drivers are paying attention while using Autopilot. This information is extremely valuable. In fact, McKinsey and Co. estimates the total addressable market (TAM) for vehicle analytics will be worth $750 billion a year by 2030.

Tesla's collected data generates detailed maps that measure traffic speed, locate construction, identify hazards, and more. Machine learning in the cloud updates Tesla's entire fleet with this information, and at the individual car level, edge computing is leveraged for real-time decisions. In addition, a third level of artificial intelligence enables vehicles to create networks with other nearby Tesla vehicles to share insights and local information. This sounds like science fiction, but it is today's cutting-edge technology.

Some of the details are being kept secret, but we do know Tesla's current AI is driven by a supercomputer powered by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which is primarily based on unsupervised machine learning using A100 GPUs. The different types of AI and machine learning were discussed in more detail on a previous episode. If you have not seen this AI video series, you can view the first video here.

Tesla has always taken data collection and analytics seriously, and its competition is lagging. Tesla's competitive advantage in AI and data is significant and perhaps underappreciated. I agree with Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk: Artificial intelligence will be the key to Tesla's future success, and it will be known as an AI company.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Dec. 21, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 21, 2021.

Eric Cuka owns Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

