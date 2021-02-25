US Markets
TSLA

Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Tesla Inc has told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Adds details from the report

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2O1QpeB)

Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'silva)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters