Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California - Bloomberg News
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Workers on a Model 3 production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2O1QpeB)
Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.
