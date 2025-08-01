Tesla Teams With Samsung—Will Other Chipmakers Follow?

Some investment views seem too far-fetched until they become a reality, which is the true nature of the stock market. Investors don’t get paid for physical effort but rather for thinking in the right direction, and that abstract aspect of the financial markets has now shown itself in a recent combination within the United States' technology sector.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has now chosen to partner with Samsung for chip supply purposes, considering it one of the safest bets, particularly now that the United States is undertaking a new negotiating path in trade tariffs, which seem to be especially focused on chips and semiconductors. However, that is not what investors should be focused on.

The key question is whether other companies in the electric vehicle (EV) space will follow Tesla’s lead and partner with another prominent chipmaker to build the new fleet of autonomous vehicles in the future.

This is where watching names like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and even Intel Co. (NASDAQ: INTC) could be a profitable endeavor in the coming months.

Why Intel Is the Best Choice

Not so long ago, Intel owned a significant share of Mobileye, a company focused on vision chip technology for the automotive industry. This direct play aligns with what companies like Tesla may be looking for with Samsung. Other EV companies know this, and it makes sense that Intel will have the most knowledge in this market.

Considering that the stock now trades at only 64% of its 52-week high levels, investors can see this potential catalyst as one of the most asymmetrical setups in the market today, since there is very little downside risk left to be priced in for the company, and all the upside to be had if Intel is the next chosen chipmaker.

With this in mind, there is also the logistical aspect. Domestic EV makers like Tesla may choose to go with those chipmakers whose footprint and logistics capability are already in the United States, avoiding another COVID-19 bottleneck scenario or a sudden change in input costs due to import tariffs.

Since 2022, Intel has been working to build out its factories across states like Ohio and Arizona, making it a pioneer in American manufacturing exposure long before its peers even started to plan for it. This exposure makes Intel a great choice for these legacy automakers, especially those exposed to the new wave of autonomous driving.

With several tailwinds working in its favor, investors shouldn’t be surprised to see Wall Street analysts forecast up to eight cents in earnings per share for Intel during the first quarter of 2026, which shoots for a massive improvement over today’s reported net loss of 10 cents per share.

This alone could be enough to get the stock trading back to its previous highs, but there is also something else to consider. These forecasts do not currently include the potential benefits of an EV maker contracting Intel for its chips, and chances are this is a wave that is only getting started with Tesla and Samsung.

Advanced Micro Devices’ Catch Up

Following the theme of being already positioned in the United States, Intel stock isn’t the only one with a significant technology presence in the nation or the automotive industry. In fact, many car makers already use Advanced Micro Devices’ chips in their infotainment systems, with some automations also built in place.

It makes sense, then, as the robotaxi and autonomous driving markets heat up, to see the stock catch up to other peers in the semiconductor industry, considering that it now trades at 97% of its 52-week high. However, investors should also consider a new potential catalyst as they have for Intel.

What could happen if an up-and-comer EV company like Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) or Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) were to pick either Intel or Advanced Micro Devices for their own autonomy chips? With these smaller players already forming partnerships in ridesharing and autonomous driving, this scenario could likely unfold.

Which might be why Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland decided to reiterate his Positive rating on Advanced Micro Devices stock as of late July 2025, this time also boosting his valuation target up from $135 per share to a significantly higher $210 per share, calling for up to 19% potential upside to be had in the stock for the coming quarters.

The Next Big Chip Partnership Could Be Just Around the Corner

Tesla’s decision to collaborate with Samsung could represent a significant shift, impacting not only its supply chain but also influencing the broader EV and semiconductor sectors. As more automakers pursue autonomy, demand for reliable, U.S.-based chip partners will likely intensify. Intel and AMD both bring distinct advantages to the table: Intel’s early investments in domestic capacity and automotive vision systems, and AMD’s growing presence in infotainment and automation. These are not speculative plays; they're grounded in existing relationships and real infrastructure. If the momentum continues, the next big EV-chip partnership could spark a meaningful revaluation of these already strong performers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.