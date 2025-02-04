Tesla, Tariffs and Taxes: Consumers Are Looking for Answers to These Financial Questions Right Now

Before a consumer turns to a financial advisor to answer their personal finance questions, they often turn to the internet first. Thus, advisors can use recent search trends to inform their content and marketing – heading off prospect and client questions proactively to add value and build trust. Trending searches can help inform newsletter content, ad targeting, SEO content, and even provide fodder for check-ins with clients to help gauge their financial biases and attitudes.

Given these applications, SmartAsset examined surging search trends among personal finance topics over the past few weeks to help advisors steer their marketing and communication efforts for the best results of clients, prospects and advisors alike. Content and calculators for these topics is also included which is free to share with your client and prospect bases.

Key Themes

Other surging keywords strongly linked to financial planning include long-term care insurance, backdoor Roth IRA, cremation costs, stop limit order, capital gains on house sale, and Roth IRA. See below for a full list of personal finance search data recent highlights.

20 of the Highest Searched Personal Finance Terms in January 2025

Many of these search terms receive consistently high traffic volumes. Some of the highest search volumes related to investing and other financial planning topics over the past six weeks include:

Next Steps: Marketing to Your Base

You can apply these trends to your marketing campaigns, sales touch points and other client-related communications. Providing context on newsworthy events that may impact markets, legislation or financial products can help build trust between your firm, prospects and existing clients. You can apply this topical knowledge and existing content to:

Share relevant context to trending topics as a newsletter to stay top of mind and demonstrate your expertise.

Create blog content for your website to improve your search engine optimization (SEO).

Explore trending topics in your paid advertisement strategy.

Host free webinars or podcasts addressing current events tied to your niche.

