Tesla Tapped Coinbase for $1.5B Bitcoin Buy: Report
Coinbase’s institutional trading wing handled electric car-maker Tesla’s $1.5 billion bitcoin investment earlier this month, according to The Block.
The report illustrates Coinbase’s growing role as corporate America marches deeper into crypto. Coinbase handled MicroStrategy’s early allocations; The Block reported it has five Fortune 500 firms as clients.
CoinDesk could not independently confirm the report at press time Wednesday. Coinbase declined to comment.
