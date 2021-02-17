Tesla Tapped Coinbase for $1.5B Bitcoin Buy: Report

Coinbase’s institutional trading wing handled electric car-maker Tesla’s $1.5 billion bitcoin investment earlier this month, according to The Block.

The report illustrates Coinbase’s growing role as corporate America marches deeper into crypto. Coinbase handled MicroStrategy’s early allocations; The Block reported it has five Fortune 500 firms as clients.

CoinDesk could not independently confirm the report at press time Wednesday. Coinbase declined to comment.

