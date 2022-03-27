US Markets
Tesla suspends production at Shanghai factory for 4 days to comply with COVID curbs - sources

Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
SHANGHAI, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker Tesla TSLA.O is suspending production at its Shanghai factory for four days after the city announced on Sunday night it would lock down in two stages to carry out mass testing for COVID 19, two people familiar with the matter said.

The company has notified its workers and suppliers of the move, the people said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

