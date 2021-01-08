Tesla Surges to Record Putting Elon Musk Ahead Of Jeff Bezos As the World’s Richest Person – Report

Shares in Tesla on Jan. 7 rose 8% to $816 boosting the electrical vehicle maker's market cap to $774 billion, which helped its billionaire CEO Elon Musk to replace Amazon's head Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person.

The surge in Telsa’s (TSLA) share price meant that Musk’s net worth ballooned to around $187 billion, overtaking Bezos as the richest person in the world, a title that Bezos has held since 2017, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The main source of Musk’s $187 billion net worth is his large stakes in his companies, from which he derives a very small salary, according to Business Insider. Tesla shares have gained more than 700% in value in 2020, making it the most valuable car company by far. Musk responded to the news on Twitter (TWTR) on Thursday morning saying “How Strange…Well, back to work…”

Reuters reported that over $39 billion worth of Tesla shares were traded during the session lifting Tesla’s market cap above that of Facebook (FB) and just behind Alphabet (GOOGL) for the first time, making it Wall Street’s fifth most valuable company. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak upgraded TSLA stock yesterday from Sell to Hold and more than doubled his price target from $339 to $700. Following the stock's sharp rally over the past year, the new price target still implies downside potential of around 14% from current levels.

Spak admitted in a note to investors, “There is no graceful way to put this other than to say we got TSLA's stock completely wrong…Our biggest miss was how TSLA can take advantage of its stock price to raise capital inexpensively and fund capacity outlays and growth.”

According to Spak, Tesla is “the ultimate sentiment pendulum” and serves as the poster child for the electric vehicles market.

Consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 7 Buys, 12 Holds and 6 Sells. The average price target of $494.83 implies downside potential around 39% over the next 12 months.

