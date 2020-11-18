US Markets
TSLA

Tesla surges for second day ahead of S&P 500 debut

Contributor
Noel Randewich Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Shares of Tesla surged 10% to end near a record high on Wednesday, extending a two day rally after it was announced the electric car maker will join the S&P 500.

By Noel Randewich

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Tesla TSLA.O surged 10% to end near a record high on Wednesday, extending a two day rally after it was announced the electric car maker will join the S&P 500.

The California company's stock has jumped nearly 20% since S&P Dow Jones Indices announced late on Monday it would add Tesla to Wall Street's most watched benchmark as of Dec. 21, a change that will force index funds to buy around $50 billion of its stock.

A blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle for Tesla's potential inclusion in the S&P 500, leading to speculation that the company, now with a market capitalization over $450 billion, might be added to the index and spark a surge in demand for its shares.

Up about 500% in 2020, Tesla has become the most valuable auto company in the world, by far, despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor 7203.T, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and General Motors GM.N.

Its stock tumbled 21% in one session on Sept. 8 after it was left out of a group companies being added to the S&P 500, underscoring how much many traders expected it to be added.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Tom Brown)

((noel.randewich@tr.com; (415) 677 2542, Twitter: @randewich;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA GM SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters