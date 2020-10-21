US Markets
TSLA

Tesla supplier LG Chem sees rising battery profit after record earnings

Contributors
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

LG Chem, an electric battery supplier for Tesla and Volkswagen, on Wednesday forecast a further rise in its battery sales and profit in the fourth quarter thanks to growing EV batteries demand.

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - LG Chem 051910.KS, an electric battery supplier for Tesla TSLA.O and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, on Wednesday forecast a further rise in its battery sales and profit in the fourth quarter thanks to growing EV batteries demand.

The forecast came after the South Korean battery vendor and petrochemicals maker posted record earnings for the second quarter.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Future of U.S. Equity Markets #STAVirtualConference

    Nasdaq EVP Head of North American Markets Tal Cohen and Rosenblatt Securities Partner Justin Schack join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss the future of U.S. equity markets. #STAVirtualConference

    Oct 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular