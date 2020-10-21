Tesla supplier LG Chem sees rising battery profit after record earnings

SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) - LG Chem 051910.KS, an electric battery supplier for Tesla TSLA.O and Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, on Wednesday forecast a further rise in its battery sales and profit in the fourth quarter thanks to growing EV batteries demand.

The forecast came after the South Korean battery vendor and petrochemicals maker posted record earnings for the second quarter.

