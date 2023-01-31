Tesla & Supercharged Electric Vehicle ETFs in Focus

Tesla’s TSLA stock surged about 33% last week after the company posted strong results and is now up more than 50% this month. CEO Elon Musk was optimistic about the outlook and said the company could produce 2 million cars this year.

Earlier this month, the EV giant slashed prices on some of its models and Ford Motor F announced price cuts on its electric Mustang Mach-E yesterday, stepping up price wars in the EV market.

Tesla controls about 65% of the US EV market and remains years ahead of competitors, with vastly higher profit margins. EV start-ups like Rivian Automotive RIVN and Lucid Group LCID may not report profits any time soon.

Lucid had soared last week on unconfirmed rumors that the company could be acquired by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Annual EV sales are expected to increase from around 10 million in 2022 to more than 20 million by 2025 and over 60 million by 2035, per Rho Motion.

The Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act aim to boost EV development and adoption through billions of dollars in funding.

To learn about the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV, the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF IDRV and the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF KARS, please watch the short video above.

In addition to popular EV stocks, NVIDIA NVDA, Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT are among the top holdings in these ETFs.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV): ETF Research Reports

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS): ETF Research Reports

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV): ETF Research Reports

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.