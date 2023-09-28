News & Insights

TSLA

Tesla sued by US agency over alleged harassment of Black factory workers

September 28, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Wiessner for Reuters ->

By Daniel Wiessner

Sept 28 (Reuters) - A U.S. civil rights agency sued Tesla Inc TSLA.O on Thursday, claiming the electric carmaker has tolerated severe harassment of Black employees at its flagship Fremont, California, assembly plant.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) said in the lawsuit filed in California federal court that from 2015 to the present, Black workers at the Tesla plant have routinely been subjected to racist slurs and graffiti, including swastikas and nooses.

Tesla has failed to investigate complaints of racist conduct and has fired or otherwise retaliated against workers who report harassment, the EEOC said in the lawsuit.

Tesla is already facing several race discrimination lawsuits that make similar claims, including a class action by workers at the Fremont plant and a lawsuit by a California civil rights agency. The company has denied wrongdoing in those cases.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)

