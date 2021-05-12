Tesla stops taking bitcoin, cites fossil fuel use in 'mining' cybercurrency

May 12 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O has suspended the use of bitcoin to purchase vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet, citing concerns about use of fossil fuel for bitcoin mining.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)

