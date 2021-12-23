Tesla Stock Will Take Off in 2022 Thanks to a New Battery Deal

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s been a tough month, but as the holidays rapidly approach, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is poised to deliver the gift of high returns to its investors. The leader of the electric vehicle (EV) race has finally regained the momentum that it lost early in December. Indeed, Tesla stock has been rising all week with only minimal downticks. Despite the growing number of analyst reports that predict a year of slower growth for the EV sector, recent developments have helped push Tesla stock back onto the road. Most recently, the company announced a new deal that promises to help streamline battery production.

Source: Shutterstock

The Latest Driver of TSLA Stock

It’s well known that battery production has posed many complications for the fast-growing EV sector. Today brought a significant step for Tesla as the company announced a deal with Australian graphite miner Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF). Syrah Resources will supply Tesla with its battery-ready graphite processed at its U.S. facility in Louisiana. Tesla stock isn’t the only one that has reacted well to this news.

Both stocks are rising today, with Tesla stock shooting straight up by 4% and the small cap Syrah rising by an astounding 80% as of this writing. While Tesla’s gains are nowhere near as high as that of its new partner, investors should see this news for the bigger picture. A giant of industry has taken a step that will put it significantly ahead of its competitors. Indeed, this should help Tesla in its quest to conquer one of the challenges it has faced throughout recent years.

The Road Ahead

It’s clear that investors see this deal as being quite beneficial to both companies, and they are not wrong. For a little-known mining company, the chance to partner with the EV leader likely means a ride to the top. This is especially true as Tesla streamlines its battery production process.

Equally important is the fact that Tesla’s decision comes not a moment too soon. Two days ago, Electrek reported that not only was a global graphite deficit looming, it was predicted to start as early as 2022. The material is critical in the production of EV batteries. However, 84% of its global supply is currently from China.

Tesla’s new partnership will enable it to remain well supplied throughout a difficult time. However, it also will take some business away from China, a market that has become increasingly hostile toward the U.S. recently. This is especially true as the country has attempted to strong arm companies into delisting from American exchanges.

The Bottom Line

The EV sector may be in for slower growth in 2022, but that doesn’t mean companies won’t take steps to advance and prioritize innovative measures. Tesla is doing exactly that. Furthermore, this partnership will help secure its position of power for years to come as the graphite deficit takes shape.

Moves like this should inspire investor confidence as Wall Street prepares for a less profitable year from EV stocks across the board. Tesla stock has seen its share of turbulence. However, the company is doing everything it can to prevent such patterns from repeating in 2022.

On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post Tesla Stock Will Take Off in 2022 Thanks to a New Battery Deal appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.