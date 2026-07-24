Tesla Stock Tumbles on Weak Q2 Earnings: Buy the Dip, Hold or Exit?

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) and tech giant Tesla TSLA fell more than 14% yesterday following the weaker-than-expected second-quarter 2026 earnings. Adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share declined 17.5% year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents.

Tesla, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tesla, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tesla, Inc. Quote

Although vehicle deliveries were strong, automotive margins came under pressure due to lower vehicle pricing. Automotive gross margin, excluding credits, fell sequentially to 16.3%.

The energy business also witnessed margin compression. Despite storage deployments increasing to 13.5 GWh in the last reported quarter, gross margin from the segment fell to 20.4% from 39.5%, hurt by warranty charges and lower industrial storage pricing. The business remains exposed to uneven deployment trends, pricing pressure and execution risk.

Management also warned that battery packs and electronic components could limit production growth. In addition, the initial ramp-up of Tesla's humanoid robot is expected to be gradual, as many components and supply chains are still being developed.

Another major concern is Tesla's elevated spending, which is likely to keep free cash flow under pressure. There is no clear timeline for when these investments start generating meaningful returns. Management now expects 2026 capital expenditures to exceed $25 billion, with spending set to rise further over the next two to three years.

Given these headwinds, the sharp selloff was not too surprising. But does the recent decline create a buying opportunity, or is it time for investors to exit? Are Tesla's long-term growth prospects strong enough to outweigh its near-term challenges? Let's take a closer look.

Why Tesla Still Has Reasons for Optimism

Despite the disappointing results, Tesla's long-term growth story remains intact. Vehicle deliveries reached a record 480,126 units in the second quarter, up 34% sequentially and 25% year over year. Growth was broad-based across the Americas, APAC and EMEA. Model Y posted record sales in several markets. Tesla also exited the quarter with its largest order backlog since 2023, with part of the demand recovery tied to rising adoption of Full Self-Driving (FSD).

FSD continues to gain traction. Active paid FSD customers climbed 56% year over year to 1.48 million, and more than 55% of North American deliveries included an FSD subscription. Robotaxi service is now live in seven U.S. metros, with unsupervised operations ramping in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

Image Source: Tesla

The company reported more than 380,000 unsupervised Robotaxi miles across six cities with no notable incidents. It has also begun Cybercab production and employee rides at Gigafactory Texas. FSD approvals have been expanding in Europe beyond the Netherlands to Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark and Belgium.

Tesla also launched FSD in China in May. It comes at a time when competition in autonomous driving technology is heating up rapidly with XPeng XPEV, BYD Co Ltd BYDDY and Geely Automobile GELHY aggressively investing in next-generation smart-driving systems.

The energy business also remains a long-term growth opportunity despite the recent margin pressure. Storage deployments continue to grow rapidly, and Tesla is expanding capacity through a new Megapack factory near Houston while preparing to launch its next-generation Megapack 3 system later this year.

Importantly, Tesla's balance sheet remains one of its biggest strengths. The company ended the second quarter with $43.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. It is also securing debt facilities that could provide up to $30 billion in additional borrowing capacity. This financial flexibility allows Tesla to continue investing aggressively in AI, autonomy and manufacturing while navigating near-term execution challenges.

What Do Estimates for Tesla Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla’s 2026 and 2027 EPS implies year-over-year growth of 30% and 22.5%, respectively. Here’s how estimates have been revised in the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Don’t Panic-Sell Tesla Stock

Tesla is not worth buying now. The company faces real near-term headwinds, including heavy AI and autonomy-related spending, negative free cash flow and uncertainty over when projects like Optimus will generate meaningful commercial returns. Those risks are real and warrant caution.

That said, the market's sharp reaction to the quarter may be overlooking Tesla's long-term strengths. Vehicle demand is showing signs of recovery, the energy business continues to scale despite temporary margin pressure, and FSD is gaining traction with customers and regulators alike. More importantly, Tesla still has one of the strongest brands in the auto industry, deep technological expertise and multiple long-term growth drivers spanning EVs, autonomy, robotics and energy.

For existing investors, this is not the time to panic and exit. Tesla’s investment thesis hasn't broken. If Elon Musk executes on even a portion of his long-term vision, those who ignored his conviction might regret it big time.

Wall Street's average price target of $417.91 also implies roughly 31% upside from current levels. For now, Tesla is worth retaining in your portfolio—not because the risks have reduced, but because its long-term potential still outweighs the near-term headwinds.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.