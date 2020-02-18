Markets
Tesla Stock Still Looks Worth Buying

Tesla (NASDAQ:) has been on a wild ride in recent weeks. On Feb. 4, Tesla stock came within $31 of hitting $1,000. Since then, itÃ¢ÂÂs fallen about $150.ÃÂ 

Many financial professionals, including those shorting TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs stock, believe its shares are incredibly overvalued at the moment. While I donÃ¢ÂÂt think thereÃ¢ÂÂs any question that its stock is testing the limits of what a car manufacturer should be worth, TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs biggest fan continues to beat the drum for a much higher stock price.ÃÂ 

How High Can Tesla Stock Go?

Recent comments by Ark Investment Management Chief Investment Officer Catherine Wood suggests that the firm believes that Tesla stock should hit ÃÂ Under ArkÃ¢ÂÂs bull and bear scenarios, TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs share price will reach $15,000 and $1.500, respectively.ÃÂ 

Even in the bear-case scenario, the stock would generate an average compounded annual return ofÃÂ  14%. IÃ¢ÂÂd definitely beÃÂ  happy toÃÂ  ake that return because the odds of stocks performing as well in the future as they have in the recent past is not very high.ÃÂ 

In 2018, Vanguard predicted that the of U.S. stocks in the 2020s would be around 3%. In the 2010s, the S&P 500 delivered an average more than four times VanguardÃ¢ÂÂs expectations for the next decade.

So itÃ¢ÂÂs likely that investors who want to generate above-average rates of return are going to have to take some above-average risks to get them.ÃÂ 

There is no question Tesla should be one of those risks.ÃÂ 

NavellierÃ¢ÂÂs Argument Against TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs Current Valuation

InvestorPlace contributor Louis Navellier recently told investors when heÃ¢ÂÂd loo to sell Tesla stock.ÃÂ 

Interestingly, despite the fact that he believes TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs valuation is way overblown at six times its trailing 12-month sales, the veteran investment pro recommended that investors continue to hold its stock until itÃ¢ÂÂs included in the S&P 500. ThatÃ¢ÂÂs because its inclusion in the index will force passive index mutual funds and ETFs to buy its stock, sending its share price higher.

According to NavellierÃ¢ÂÂs best guess, TeslaÃ¢ÂÂs addition could come as early as July, but only if it generates profits in Q1 and Q2,ÃÂ ÃÂ 

While I understand the sentiment for holding on to Tesla to obtain higher profits, I donÃ¢ÂÂt think Tesla is a good stockÃÂ  to play Russian Roulette with.

In my opinion, dyed-in-the-wool fans of Tesla, like Wood, should hold the shares indefinitely. On the other hand, those who believe itÃ¢ÂÂs overvalued should sell it now.ÃÂ 

Why $7,000 IsnÃ¢ÂÂt Out of the Question

In my most recent article about Tesla, published last month, I stated that the companyÃ¢ÂÂs share price would continue to move higher because of its leadership role in the Everything else, including profits and subsidies, was mere noise, I contended.ÃÂ 

I wasnÃ¢ÂÂt trying to be flippant. IÃ¢ÂÂm fully aware that profits matter. However, when it comes to a company thatÃ¢ÂÂs a beacon of hope for millions around the world, itÃ¢ÂÂs hard to put a hard-and-fast number on its valuation.ÃÂ 

In a , published in November, I said I liked its chances of hitting $400 in early 2020. It pierced through $400 on Dec. 19 and hasnÃ¢ÂÂt looked back.ÃÂ 

Back in September 2018, I suggested that when perhaps everyone should sell it. Well, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) currently has Tesla as its number one holding with Wood is definitely not abandoning ship.ÃÂ 

In fact, with her apparent $7,000 price target, WoodÃ¢ÂÂs made it clear where she thinks Tesla stock is headed. For investors who can can handle the volatility (and many canÃ¢ÂÂt), I believe Tesla is still a long-term buy.ÃÂ 

At the time of this writing Will Ashworth did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

