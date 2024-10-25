Tesla Stock Soars Following Surprisingly Spectacular Financial Results

The electric vehicle company reported a shocking profit margin increase even after offering significant discounts to car buyers.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 22, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 24, 2024.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has the following options: long December 2026 $120 puts on Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

