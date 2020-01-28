Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Earnings

Tesla stock was rising on Tuesday, a day before the electric-car maker’s fourth-quarter earnings report and in the face of concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus in China.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note Tuesday that the outbreak comes at a crucial time as the company ramps up its manufacturing plant in China. After the Lunar New Year, he doesn’t see a major disruption for Tesla.

In a worst-case scenario, he sees about 6,000 to 10,000 deliveries being pushed from the current quarter into the quarter ending in June. That wouldn’t be a big difference for the Tesla bull thesis, according to Ives.

“We also note that Tesla has been notifying customers in China that all Tesla vehicles will have free supercharging to facilitate travel until the outbreak is resolved, a smart strategic move in our opinion,” he wrote.

China is becoming increasingly important to Tesla’s long-term growth. To tap into the growing Chinese EV market, and avoid import tariffs, Tesla began manufacturing cars at its new Shanghai Gigafactory 3 plant last month.

Ives thinks the China opportunity is worth at least $100 a share, or $300 in his bullish scenario. He wrote that China, along with Model 3 demand and Europe, will be keys for Tesla’s growth.

The stock has been soaring, rising as high as $594.50 at one point in January—a 236% gain from its lowest point in early June. After slipping more recently, it was up 1.6% to $566.75 on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 index was up 1.3%.

Ives maintained a Neutral rating with a $550 price target, calling 2020 a pivotal year for CEO Elon Musk, with Wednesday’s earnings release “likely a major step forward.”

Write to Connor Smith at connor.smith@barrons.com

