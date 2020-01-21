Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply After Car Maker Slams 'Completely False' Claims in Recall Petition

Tesla’s comments came in response to a safety petition introduced by an investor, Brian Sparks, who is shorting Tesla stock.

Tesla shares are up more than 6% on Tuesday after the company insisted that its electric cars do not accelerate unintentionally.

Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) has been on a tear recently, more than doubling in the past three months, compared with the S&P 500 index’s 10% gain over the same time.

Tesla’s comments came in response to a safety petition introduced by an investor, Brian Sparks, who is shorting Tesla stock. The petitions calls for Tesla cars to be recalled. On Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it would review the petition.

The petition’s claims are “completely false,” Tesla said in a statement posted on its website. “We investigate every single incident where the driver alleges to us that their vehicle accelerated contrary to their input, and in every case where we had the vehicle’s data, we confirmed that the car operated as designed.”

The car maker said that it has discussed “the majority” of the complaints that are included in the petition with the NHTSA and that “in every case we reviewed with [NHTSA], the data proved the vehicle functioned properly.”

Tesla stock has been climbing almost continuously since the company shocked investors by delivering a third-quarter earnings beat in October. The company reported earnings per share of $1.86, well above the 46 cents per share loss that Wall Street analysts had been expecting.

At the time, it was unclear how long the rally would last, given that the quarter’s stunning profit was driven by a reliance on nonrecurring items. But the stock has continued to churn higher and is now at a near an record high of just under $538 a share.

Tesla stock was up 6.3%, at $542.61, in recent trading. The S&P 500 was down 0.3%.

