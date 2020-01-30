Tesla Stock Is Soaring, Facebook Is Tanking, and Virus Fears Are Dragging Down the Dow

Strong earnings are helping some stocks, but coronavirus fears are punishing the broader market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% in premarket trading.

U.S. stocks are set to open lower because of continuing coronavirus fears, despite strong earnings from some bellwether companies.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell another 2.6%. Since reopening following the Lunar New Year break, the Hang Seng is down about 5.3%. The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index is off 1.3%. In the U.S., Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures are down 0.8%. Nasdaq Composite futures are off 0.7%.

Tech stocks are typically more volatile than the S&P 500, but strong earnings from Microsoft (ticker: MSFT), disclosed on Wednesday, are limiting the loss in the Nasdaq.

Microsoft shares are up about 3.5% in premarket trading. The software giant reported $1.53 in per-share earnings for the quarter ended in December, far better than the $1.32 analysts were looking for.

Earnings are behind the main moves for individual stocks.

Tesla (TSLA) shares, for instance, are continuing their epic run, up 10% in premarket trading to more than $640 a share. Better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, cash flow, and profit margins fueled the move. Tesla shares traded for just $185 back in May.

Facebook (FB) shares, on the other hand, are down 7.5%. The social- networking company’s fourth-quarter earnings were only 3 cents a share higher than expected. That wasn’t enough for investors.

And cigarette maker Altria (MO) missed earnings estimates, reporting $1.02 in fourth-quarter per-share earnings. Wall Street was looking for $1.08 a share. The company is taking a $4.1 billion write-down on its Juul e-cigarette investment. Shares, however, aren’t moving much in premarket trading yet.

Travel stocks remain the worst hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Stock in the cruise operator Carnival (CCL) is 5.8% in premarket trading. United Airlines (UAL) shares fell 1.5% after dropping 2.4% on Wednesday.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

