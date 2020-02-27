Tesla Stock Is Getting Hammered on Coronavirus Fears, but It Isn't Capitulation

Highflying stocks such as Tesla and Virgin Galactic are being sold off in the coronavirus-related stock market selloff. But the worst performing stocks in the market are getting hit just as hard.

Highflying stocks such as Tesla and Virgin Galactic are getting hammered in the coronavirus-related stock market selloff. But it isn’t a sign of investor capitulation regarding stocks with high valuations. Bearish investors can’t claim people are coming to their senses. The worst-performing stocks are getting hit just as hard as the highflying names.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA) stock, however, is off 21% over the past week. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is down 36% over the same span. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for comparison, is down 9.1% and the S&P 500 has dropped 8.9%.

That might sound like capitulation. What's more, shares of large companies up more than 50% year to date are down about 16% on average over the past week.

But Tesla and Galactic shares are still up more than 85% and 100%, respectively. The average gain for stocks in the plus-50% year-to-date club is 86%.

The other highfliers are, Enphase Energy (ENPH), Sprint (S) and PG&E (PCG). Health-care stock Moderna (MRNA) just missed the cut. That stock is up a lot, but not quite 50%, because it has a potential vaccine for the coronavirus.

It isn’t capitulation at the other end of market. Beaten up shares are getting sold just as hard. Stocks that have fallen more than 30% year to date, are down 19% on average, worse than the performance of the highfliers.

There are a lot of oil and travel stocks, however, populating the bottom of the year-to-date return lists. Those sectors have been harder hit by virus fears. Excluding the oil and travel sectors, stocks suffering big 2020 losses are down about 12% over the past week. That is still worse than the overall market and only a little better than the highfliers.

This means, in part, the recent selloff appears based in fear. Investors are taking a sell first, ask questions later approach. It is painful, but it bodes well for stocks when coronavirus fears fade.

Write to Al Root at allen.root@dowjones.com

