Tesla Stock Is Flying, and the Dow Is Jumping Regardless of Coronavirus

Futures on all three major U.S. stock indexes were at least 1% higher as Beijing pumped more money into the economy to counter the economic pain from the coronavirus.

U.S. markets are poised for a strong open after China injected more money into its economy to spur business activity amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses have been closed and travel has been restricted in the country. Casinos in Macau have been temporarily closed to limit the spread of the virus, which has now infected more than 20,000 globally, killing more than 400 people.

Elsewhere, Wall Street is dissecting a flood of economic and political news. Key points include the fallout from Iowa’s failure to declare caucus results on Monday evening and preparations for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Earnings season is still under way with Clorox (ticker: CLX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and Walt Disney (DIS) all reporting Tuesday.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 338 points, or 1.2%, in premarket trading. S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were up 1.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Here are some of the stocks making big moves Tuesday morning:

Tesla (TSLA) shares continue their rapid ascent, climbing 14.4% in premarket trading, following a nearly 20% jump Monday. The stock’s climb has baffled analysts and investors alike while causing major losses for people shorting, or betting against, the stock.

Shares of Google’s parent, Alphabet (GOOG), were down 3.4%. The search giant’s fourth-quarter revenue, disclosed on Monday, fell short of expectations.

Clorox shares (CLX) advanced 1.9% after reporting better-than-expected results on Tuesday. The company increased its financial forecasts for fiscal 2020.

