Tesla Stock Is Dropping Because Tuesday's Good News May Not Be True

Stock in the electric-vehicle pioneer Tesla continues its wild ride, falling 3.7% after more Wall Street firms lowered their forecasts for the company. Confusion over the future of Chinese electric-vehicle subsidies is dragging on the shares as well.

All stocks, of course, are experiencing incredible volatility these days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 23% in the first three months of the year, marking the Index’s worst first quarter in its 135-year history.

Tesla (ticker: TSLA) shares are down 46% from their February 52-week high. But the stock is up more than 25% year to date, far better than the 20% drop in the S&P 500.

Tesla beat the market Tuesday as well. Shares rose 4% after reports that China was extending electric-vehicle subsidies, slated to expire at the end of the year, until the end of 2022.

The gain came despite a 1.6% drop in the market and some Wall Street firms scaling back their forecasts for Tesla’s performance due to the effect of Covid-19.

News about subsidies has more sway over the stock than analysts’ estimates because they are a big deal for battery-powered cars. EVs, for the most part, are still more expensive than equivalent gasoline-powered vehicles. Government incentives—such as tax credits—close the gap, helping drivers make the switch. EVs, for the most part, emit less carbon dioxide than a gas-powered car, even including the fossil fuels burned to generate electricity to charge batteries.

On Wednesday, talk began to emerge that China might not extend the subsidy after all. At the same time, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi lowered his forecast of first-quarter sales to 78,000 units. Before the Covid-19 outbreak derailed the global economy, analysts expected Tesla to sell more than 90,000 vehicles. The Wall Street consensus is now closer to 80,000 vehicles.

The estimate cuts—as Tuesday’s trading indicates—haven’t hit the stock all that much. Most investors know the first half of the year is going to be rocky, to say the least. And Tesla is growing rapidly. That means most of the value in the stock comes from the potentially millions of cars to be sold in 2025 and beyond.

Tesla, like other auto makers, isn’t producing cars right now because of the viral outbreak. It’s burning cash during the pause, but Wall Street doesn’t appear very worried about that part of the Covid-19 problem.

“Tesla will burn roughly $300 million a week during the shutdown,” Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy told Barron’s on Monday. He said, though, “they have ample liquidity to get through this period.”

Sacconaghi expressed the same sentiment in his Wednesday research report. He rates Tesla shares the equivalent of Hold and has a target of $730 for the stock price.

Levy is more bearish, however, rating shares the equivalent of Sell, although he believes Tesla will sell more than a million cars in 2025. He struggles with the stock’s valuation. Tesla trades for about 130 times estimated 2020 per-share earnings.

Tesla is expected to release its first-quarter delivery numbers in coming days. The first reports on car manufacturers’ deliveries are expected to come starting on Thursday.

