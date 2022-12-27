Tesla Stock Hits 28-month Low Amid Post-Twitter Sell-off

(RTTNews) - Shares in Tesla are at a 28-month low as investors continue to sell stock of the luxury electric car maker after its CEO Elon Musk acquired social-media company Twitter, Inc. in April. The performance of Tesla has been on a down track since the Twitter deal with Musk seemingly focusing more on Twitter as its CEO.

The Tesla stock hit an all-time high of $407.36 in November 2021 and has since lost more than 70 percent as of date. The stock has traded in the range of $121.02 to $402.67 in the past 52 weeks.

The stock is trading in Tuesday's pre-market session at $115.65, down $7.31 or 5.94 percent.

The stock has been steadily declining after it hit a recent high of $381.82 on April 4, when Musk revealed a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter. Musk finally completed the acquisition of Twitter in a deal valued at $44 billion in October.

Musk has also sold more than $39 billion worth of Tesla stock since the company's market capitalization peaked.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.