Tesla Stock Has Tripled In Just Six Months. Here's What the Company Should Do Now.

One analyst says Tesla should pay down debt and look to make an acquisition.

Tesla stock is falling Wednesday, but it’s still more than tripled during the past six months. The question now: What should Tesla do next?

Pay down its debt, says Cascend Securities chief investment strategist Eric Ross. It’s forgotten right now, but when Tesla’s stock fell below $200 last year, its bonds also felt pressure. Questions about how the company would finance itself became more pressing. But even with the stock down 19% to at $721.10 on Wednesday, Tesla’s stock becomes an attractive financing option, one that could be used to pay off its debt. Such a move wouldn’t just reduce the risk that Tesla needs money at a time when none is available, but also add a $1 to fiscal 2021 earnings per share, Ross says. “If we were advising management (if anyone could actually advise Tesla management) we strongly suggest they raise capital NOW,” he writes.

Tesla could sell $20 billion worth of stock, and buy out the $13.5 billion debt. That would still leave money for an acquisition, Ross says. His recommendation: privately held Rivian. Rivian is a maker of electric vehicles, including the R1T pickup truck and the R1S SUV, as well as an electric van for Amazon.com. “By buying Rivian, Tesla immediately gains a HUGE delivery customer who is building a fleet from scratch (Amazon),” writes Ross. The biggest problem, according to Ross is that Ford (F) has invested $500 million in Rivian, and plans to build a Lincoln SUV based on a design from Rivian. “They may be difficult to dislodge,” he writes.

One can always dream.

