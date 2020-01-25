Tesla Stock Has Left Orbit. Why It's Still Not Worth Buying, According to an Analyst.

Better deliveries, better earnings, and on-time start of production in China seem the likeliest catalysts, but “a closer look suggests less enthusiasm may be warranted,” writes J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman.

Better deliveries, better earnings, and on-time start of production in China seem the likeliest catalysts, but “a closer look suggests less enthusiasm may be warranted,” writes J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman.

Tesla’s stock price has left orbit, not unlike one of founder Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 rockets. But there are those who think it might soon plummet back to earth.

J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, in a research note on Friday, urged “extreme caution” regarding the shares of the maker of electric vehicles, which he said could drop 58%.

Tesla’s shares (ticker: TSLA) are up about 35% this year and 90% in the past 12 months. Shares closed at $564.82 on Friday, down 1.3%. Brinkman reiterated his Underweight rating.

Such a bearish tale won’t surprise investors. Tesla is a controversial stock. The average analyst price target, for instance, is well below where the stock trades. Still, investors have been piling in. The surge began last year, when Tesla beat expected third-quarter earnings projections after months of turmoil. Since reaching a 52-week low in June last year, shares have climbed more than 300%. A new plant in Shanghai began production within a year of groundbreaking.

But Brinkman isn’t buying the hype. “Better deliveries, better earnings, and on-time start of production in China seem the likeliest catalysts, but a closer look suggests less enthusiasm may be warranted,” he writes.

Having eclipsed Volkswagen (VLKAF) as the world’s second most valuable auto maker, the German giant’s dominance in China should provide an apt benchmark from which to measure success. But market capitalization means little when it comes to sales.

Tesla sold 367,500 cars in 2019, just 3.4% of Volkswagen’s total the year prior. Compared to General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), Brinkman doesn’t think Tesla has the tools to keep up with its lofty valuation. The company is facing new challenges in 2020. Federal tax credits are dissipating and start-up costs in China will take their toll.

Investors expect Tesla to ultimately generate more than $9 billion of free cash flow annually, but similar to comparisons to Volkswagen’s size and profitability, it seems premature, given Tesla’s history of negative free cash flow, Brinkman wrote in his report.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.